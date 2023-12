The holiday season is here, but it’s not filled with joy for everyone.

The number of kids becoming homeless is on the rise. Earlier this month, the Lee County School District reported more than 2,100 students don’t have a place to call home.

An organization works as a year-round Secret Santa, working behind the scenes to help those who need it most, specifically foster and homeless youth of Lee County.

With Christmas around the corner, OFDT is working to give back to foster and homeless youth.

“Every year for the last five years, we’ve collected gift cards and monetary donations, and we’re able to give those back to the school district to get them in the hands of the social workers,” said Erin Harrel, co-founder of OFDT.

The OFDT Foundation’s holiday drive takes monetary donations and gift cards for in-need teens in our community.

To them, it’s more than just giving bikes and presents. It’s getting these teens what many of us take for granted.

For more information on the holiday drive, click here.