Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

There is a police presence at a Rib City located on Cleveland Avenue in North Fort Myers.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene early Thursday morning.

Deputies surrounded the restaurant with yellow tape to investigate the scene.

As of 5 a.m., the yellow tape was taken off; however, the scene remains an active investigation.

Stay tuned toΒ WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.