Credit WINK News.

The Florida Governmental Utility Authority (FGUA) has experienced an eight-inch water main break at 1311 Woodward Court due to a third-party contractor.

The break was reported at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The break was isolated, and repairs are being done.

Approximately 300 residents in the Presbyterian Homes of South Florida, Woodward Manor, and Sunshine Villas communities are affected, as service is interrupted while repairs continue.

Once service is restored, a Precautionary Boil Water Notice Advisory will be in effect.

Click here for more details.