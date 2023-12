Candido Garcia Rosello (CREDIT: Cape Coral Police Department)

The Cape Coral Police Department and Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are actively searching for a missing, endangered man.

Candido Garcia Rosello was reported missing on Saturday, Dec. 2. He was last seen on Friday around 8:30 p.m. leaving his home near Santa Barbara Blvd. north, around Kismet Parkway in Cape Coral.

Candido was last wearing jeans and a camouflage jacket. He is Spanish-speaking only.

If you have any information on Candido’s whereabouts, please contact Cape Coral Police or SWFL Crime Stoppers.