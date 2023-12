Louie Collins (CREDIT: Naples Police Department)

The Naples Police Department is fondly remembering an officer who died while attending a training course.

Officer Louie Collins was shot on Dec. 3 during a training course at the Southwest Florida Police Academy in Fort Myers. A revolver discharged when it was accidentally dropped onto the floor during training, according to police. Louie Collin’s memorial (CREDIT: Naples Police Department)

Collins had served with the Naples Police Department for one year. He was a Naval veteran of Vietnam

Collins was the second Naples police officer killed in the line of duty.

Naples Police is keeping Officer Collins and his family in their thoughts.