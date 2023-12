Announcers at Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards (CREDIT: NATAS Suncoast Chapter)

First. Fair. Everywhere. WINK News Investigative Reporter Peter Fleischer was awarded an Emmy for his discoveries behind Lee County’s evacuation order for Hurricane Ian.

Suncoast Regional announced Fleischer’s phenomenal, award-winning journalism in the Weather -News category on Saturday, Dec. 2.

READ THE AWARD-WINNING STORY HERE: Records show Lee County delayed evacuation order for 12 hours ahead of Ian

The powerful piece found that Lee County delayed announcing an evacuation order. This resulted in limited time for residents to evacuate.

Fleischer has been with WINK News since 2021. He newscasted and covered sports for many years in Memphis, Tennessee, before coming to Fort Myers.