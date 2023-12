Makied Nondre Dauphin (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for a wanted man who fled officers at high speeds with disregard for public safety.

Makied Nondre Dauphin is also wanted for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

SWFL Crime Stoppers said Dauphin was last known to be living in Fort Myers.

If you have any information on Dauphin’s whereabouts, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You may be eligible for a cash reward.