Some Cape Coral students were delayed going to school after their bus crashed with a Jeep during Monday’s foggy morning commute.

Multiple units from the Cape Coral Police Department responded to the crash, located at the intersection of Chiquita Boulevard and Kismet Parkway, at approximately 6:40 a.m.

Police were seen talking to the bus driver and another driver, who was in the Jeep.

The details of the crash are currently being investigated, but there is a dense fog advisory for the area until 10 a.m.

It appears all the children were safe, as they were seen being transferred to another bus, which has since departed the scene.

A tow truck first arrived to the scene and towed away the Jeep, and then a larger wrecker arrived to take the bus by 8:30 a.m., completely clearing the scene.