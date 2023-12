For the second day in a row, a dense fog advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Southwest Florida.

The advisory runs until 10 a.m., Monday, for Lee and Charlotte counties. The advisory is expected to lift for Collier, Hendry and Glades by 9 a.m.

During the early morning commute, drivers across Southwest Florida experienced low visibility of one-quarter of a mile or less in dense fog, which can create hazardous driving conditions.

In some places, visibility was reported to be as low as a tenth of a mile.

By 8:30 a.m., areas began to see the fog starting to lift.

Just after 6 a.m., a major crash occurred on State Road 82 at Gunnery Road, which left all lanes of SR-82 west blocked. That scene has since cleared.

Shortly after, there was a crash involving a school bus.

Police remind you to slow down and leave plenty of distance between you and other vehicles.

Use your fog lights or your low-beam headlights if you have them. High-beam lights decrease visibility, making it more difficult to see ahead.

Over at Southwest Florida International Airport, the FAA reported delays due to low visibility.

Once the fog dissipates, isolated rain showers are forecast for the afternoon at around 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, the air will be much drier thanks to a cold front, so we can expect less humidity and cooler temperatures by midweek.