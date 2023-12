The FAA is reporting that flights may be delayed departing and landing at Southwest Florida International Airport due to dense fog.

The FAA issued an alert Monday morning, at around 6:30 a.m., to expect arrival delays and flights holding in the air for up to 45 minutes. Credit: Denny Grimes Credit: Denny Grimes

By 8 a.m., delays were anywhere from three to eight hours.

The RSW flight board shows delays pushed back several hours up until around 10 a.m. Flights are expected to remain on schedule after the fog lifts.

A dense fog advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m.

