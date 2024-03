Harbor Grand, the massive building many know as the Oasis, has no working elevators, causing residents to be frustrated.

The massive 33-floor Fort Myers building has 16 steps per floor, meaning if a resident resides on the 33rd floor, they’d have to travel 528 steps to reach their apartment.

“It’s a good exercise but you get tired of it, especially when you wake up. And, you’re not expecting to have to walk down many, many flights of stairs,” said Michelle Mironenko, a Harbor Grand resident.

This isn’t the first time the elevators have been broken.

“They break, at least, I want to say, five times a year, if not more,” Mironenko said.

On Tuesday, management sent an email saying both elevators in the north tower are broken.

This impacts everyone who lives on the right side of the building.

“They need to be conscious of who their residents are. And make sure they’re accounting for them and their well-being,” an anonymous resident told us.

Another anonymous resident said going down the stairs is almost physically impossible.

“I’ve had back surgery. I’ve had knee surgery, and I’m supposed to have surgery on my other knee. I have a dog I had to carry down 11 flights of stairs and up. It’s frustrating that they’re not taking care of anything,” an anonymous resident told us.

WINK News has covered the many issues within the apartment complex in the past; however, residents have described not having an elevator as the most significant issue while living in the high-rise.

Residents had mentioned the rarity of seeing both elevators being operational simultaneously.

“Imagine climbing 60 flights of stairs; that would be unbearable. I think it’s pretty absurd that they’re not seeking other ways to accommodate, especially for elderly people,” an anonymous resident said.

Regarding residents with disabilities, an email was sent out stating, “We encourage residents to utilize alternative routes.”

“I’m not sure if they’re planning on installing zip lines for every floor,” an anonymous resident said jokingly.

Everyone WINK News spoke with Wednesday believes both elevators need to be replaced.

“It’s a huge project. And it’s just a matter of whether they’re willing to spend the kind of money on that,” Mironenko said.

When asked to release a statement regarding the status of the Harbor Grand Apartments, officials choose not to comment.