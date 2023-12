Police present at 5851 Luloma Ln., in Bokeelia. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an active death investigation in Bokeelia.

LCSO responded to the scene located at 5851 Luloma Lane, at approximately 6 a.m., Tuesday. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

LCSO confirms that one person is dead and that this was an isolated incident.

The details of this investigation remain ongoing.

