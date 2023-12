Credit: WINK News

A bank remains open after a car crashed into the side of the building near Fort Myers.

The crash happened at Truist Bank at 6890 Daniels Parkway, Thursday morning.

According to the crew on scene, the car pulled forward at the bank and crashed into the side of the building.

South Trail Fire Protection and Rescue Service District said the bank is still open, just not on the side of the building where the damage occurred.

A Lee County Sheriff’s aide also responded to the scene, but it remains unknown if they ticketed the driver.

The bank has contacted professionals to come and board the property and begin repairs.

No injuries were reported to the driver or anyone inside the bank.