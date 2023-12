Mariner midfielder Ryleigh Acosta can find the back of the net herself. However, she’d rather be the one to set up the goal.

“I’m pretty technical. I like to pass a lot with my team,” Ryleigh said. “I just really I’d rather make sure the goal goes in than try to get it for myself a lot of the times.”

Seeing an Acosta on the soccer fields at Mariner is a tradition. Ryleigh’s parents, Javier and Kim, and her older sister, Karleigh, all played for the Tritons. Now, Karleigh serves as an assistant coach.

“When I got here (as a student), even some of the teachers were even like you’re an Acosta aren’t you? And I’m like yeah,” Karleigh recalled. “And they all knew my parents. Talked about times when my parents were there students.”

“It’s really good to have the Acosta’s in our program,” Mariner girl’s soccer head coach Jami Hagy said. “They’re family to us. They’re Triton family.”

After going to the state finals in back-to-back seasons and winning the championship her sophomore season, Ryleigh continues to write her own legacy.

Her mom holds the single season assist record with 30. Ryleigh is on pace to challenge that record. She has 12 assists through eight games. That pursuit of history brings some fun family trash talk to the dinner table.

“Mom makes dinner so we have to pick and chose our battles,” Karleigh said. “So if she you know we’re going to hard on mom, it’s alright you can figure out what you’re doing for dinner tonight. So it’s like alright Ryleigh you’re not getting it anymore.”

Once Ryleigh’s career with the Tritons is done, she’s off to her dream school to play for the Florida Gators.

“The coach was my very first call in the recruiting process,” Ryleigh recalled. “It was a FaceTime. And she was just showing me their new facility and I really just fell in love with them.”