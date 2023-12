When FGCU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Karl Smesko brought in graduate transfers Sofia Persson and Ajulu Thatha he knew it was a good fit.

“We knew they would fit in well with how we play and so far they’re doing well, but I really think they’re starting to get more comfortable and we’re going to see their best basketball coming forward,” Smesko said.

Less than a month into the season both shooters reached 1,000 career points.

Thatha, who previously played at SIUE, credits FGCU with helping her play her best.

I’ve learned so many things that I didn’t know about basketball and just having the experience to learn new things is really awesome,” Thatha said.

It’s an impressive personal milestone, but Persson and Thatha told me it’s all about the team.

“I think we’re in general just a very unselfish team and whoever gets the best shot will take the shot and we move the ball,” Persson said.

“It can be anybody’s night and it’s not always about one person,” Thatha said. “Everybody has to do their job to win.”

And win they have, the Eagles are off to a 6-3 start, but they’re shooting for more.

“We have a lot of things to work on, but I think right now those things are things that we can really fix quickly,” Persson said.

“We have a lot of new players who are still learning how we play and it’s been a little uneven so far, but we have a lot of talent and as soon as they understand FGCU basketball, I think we have a chance to be really good,” Smesko said.

The Eagles hit the hardwood again tonight at home where they’ll face Gardner-Webb.

On Sunday, the Eagles travel to North Carolina to face Duke.