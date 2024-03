The FGCU women’s basketball team defeated Central Arkansas 76-47 to win the ASUN Tournament championship for the seventh year in a row (eighth counting the Eagles’ shared title in 2020) and 11th overall.

The win punches FGCU’s seventh straight ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

ASUN Tournament MVP Uju Ezeudu has a message for anyone doubting the Eagles in March Madness.

“We’re going to come out and show what FGCU is all about,” Ezeudu said. “We know who we are.”

The Eagles will find out who they face in round one of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday evening at 8 p.m.

FGCU is hosting a watch party at Alico Arena. Doors open at 7 p.m.