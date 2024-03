Playing professional soccer is the goal for a pair of FGCU women’s soccer players.

Eagles’ goalkeeper Olivia Molina has followed the National Women’s Soccer League since she could walk.

Seeing the league become home to the world’s first stadium built for a women’s professional sports team means so much to the 20-year-old.

This makes me pumped,” Molina said. “I actually watched all the opening games at the new KC Current stadium. So just seeing all the women out there playing the game that they love and a stadium that’s their own, they don’t share, it’s great to see.”

CPKC stadium, built for the NWSL’s Kansas City Current, cost about $117 million and can hold 11,500 fans.

Molina hopes to play in a stadium like that one day.

“I hope it shows the whole world that women deserve a stadium just for them and hundreds of more stadiums just for them,” Molina said.

Her teammate, midfielder Katharina Oelschlaeger, hopes the same.

“I don’t think there are words that could describe how excited I am,” Oelschlaeger said. “I wish I was younger so I could see the process even more, but I’m excited. I’m even more excited for the younger generations.”

Oelschlaeger played soccer professionally in Germany during her teenage years.

“I got insight into a professional German team and how they treat the men compared to the women and just coming here I feel like it’s the complete opposite,” Oelschlaeger said.

Now she wants to play professionally in the states. The new stadium is the latest example of why.

“I want to be treated equally and feel like people are watching and care about women’s soccer,” Oelschlaeger said. “I see it over here.”.

CPKC Stadium is a good first step, but hopefully by the time Molina and Oelschlaeger are playing in professional stadiums there will be even more just for them and women around the world.

The KC Current christened their brand new stadium with a win in front of a sold out crowd on Mar. 16.

They will play the stadium’s second match on Apr. 14.