Festive lights reflecting off the water as Christmas-themed boats float by sound like a great way to get the holiday cheer flowing.

It was a scene that was taken away from Bonita Springs last year due to Hurricane Ian.

But now it’s back and run by new organizers. However, the same festive cheer is expected.

On Saturday night, the river will be sparkling with Christmas lights and flooded with holiday music, and the community is pumped.

“Last year, unfortunately, got canceled because the hurricane, so we’re happy it’s back on. Happy to be a part of it,” said Nick Maggio, Bonita Springs resident.

The anticipated parade almost didn’t happen. Bay Water Boat Club, which originally organized this event, stepped down, and the Bonita Springs Historical Society took the reins.

They represent a good cause or trying to keep Bonita original, and I’m glad that they’re able to host this event,” Maggio said.

The competition is also back and fiercer than ever.

As for who will come out on top? Well, Maggio has his secret weapon.

“We have blow-ups, inflatables. We have Christmas trees, wreaths, and we have some elves on the boat, so we might see that again, especially from the North Pole,” Maggio said.

The boat parade kicks off Saturday at 5:30 p.m and starts in the waters in front of Baywater Boat Club and will make its way down the Imperial River.

A great spot to view the parade is near the Tamiami Trail bridge.