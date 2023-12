Alton Smith Junior Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Three teenagers are out on bond after, deputies allege, they broke into a Lehigh Acres home, held a man at gunpoint.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the victim told deputies the teens demanded money when they broke into his home on Saturday.

The three of them are also accused of burglarizing the victim’s car with cash taken from inside.

The trio were arrested the next day following an investigation.

According to the arrest report, detectives took multiple DNA swabs and latent fingerprints from the scene.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Alton Smith Jr., as well as a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old.

Three witnesses identified Alton as being involved, while two witnesses identified the other teens.

The arrest report said deputies responded to the younger teens’ addresses and witnessed the two flee on foot, while deputies conducted a traffic stop on Alton.

All three were released from jail Friday morning and face charges of burglary dwelling, structure, conveyance armed and robbery home invasion with a firearm.