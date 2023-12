Floats and elves in the North Fort Myers Santa Parade (CREDIT: North Fort Myers Civic Association)

North Fort Myers celebrated their fourth annual Santa Parade, checking some items off children’s Christmas lists by bringing toys to their neighborhood.

Each year, the North Fort Myers Civic Association picks a neighborhood to spread holiday cheer and donated gifts. Over 2,000 presents were donated for kids by businesses and people within the community, including North Fort Myers High School.

The parade passed along homes on Stockton Street with gifts and smiles Saturday morning.

“It’s all about the kids today. That’s all it is. It’s just all about the kids. We have all these wonderful elves who have shown up just to help. We have six, seven ladies coming and we have children and grandchildren and husbands and it’s going to be a great day,” said Toni Hill, president of the North Fort Myers Civic Association.