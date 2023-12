Credit: WINK News.

The annual Teddy Bear Toss returns to the rink as the Florida Everblades play against the South Carolina Stingrays in Hertz Arena.

For Saturday’s game, Everblades players will be dressed in jerseys specially designed by kids at Golisano’s Children’s Hospital. The jerseys will be auctioned off to fans benefitting the Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Players encourage fans to purchase or bring stuffed animals and toss them onto the ice after the Everblades’ first goal of the night.

Saturday’s game begins at 7:00 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.