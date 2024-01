Everblades hoisting the Kelly Cup trophy. (CREDIT: ECHL)

The back-to-back Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades are showing appreciation to Collier County Public Schools.

According to a press release, the Florida Everblades will sell tickets for $15 for the game against the New York Adirondack Thunder to the staff, students, families, friends and alumni with CCPS. Join us on Friday, February 9, for our annual #CCPSFamily Hockey Night with the Florida Everblades! Our Kelly Cup Champions will be hitting the ice at 7:30 pm against the Glen Falls, NY Adirondack Thunder. Tickets are $15 & may be purchased at https://t.co/vGYDg4oE0m. pic.twitter.com/3ds1yYA0fj — Pine Ridge Middle (@PRMPanthers) January 4, 2024

One dollar from each ticket is going to benefit the United Way of Collier and the Keys. The regular ticket price for these seats is $37.

Click here for more information about the tickets.