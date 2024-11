A Naples nonprofit is expected to feed nearly 2,000 families.

The Hope for the Holidays turkey distribution event happened Thursday at St. Matthew’s House.

One man named William Foge got a turkey for him and his wife to share and prayed with a church volunteer after waiting in a long car line.

“It’s for me and my wife, Robin. We went through two hurricanes, and it’s just a big help around the holidays,” Foge said.

One man brought his friend and her daughter to do the same.

One woman, Katherine Weinberg, heard about the St. Matthew’s turkey giveaway on WINK News and ran into us here.

“I got eggs and my turkey. Oh, look, I think I have a pie here,” Weinberg said.

She grabbed a turkey for her 92-year-old mother, who still hosts Thanksgiving dinner for her six children.

“I’m thankful for all the years I’ve had her. I’m one of six children. I got five older brothers. I’m the youngest. Mama still cooks,” Weinberg said.

We spoke with people who are thankful for the food and St. Matthews volunteers loading up their cars with turkeys and Thanksgiving goodies.

If you missed this giveaway, don’t worry. There are more turkey giveaways on Friday in Labelle and Alva and a final one on Monday at the Paradise Sports Complex.

Click here for locations and times.