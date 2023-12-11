Man accused of stealing lawn mowers from Fort Myers business

Jamie Thomas Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A 45-year-old man suspected of stealing lawn equipment has been arrested in Fort Myers.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jamie Thomas on Wednesday for his involvement in the alleged theft of lawnmowers from a business on Fowler Street.

According to the police report, back on Nov. 7, a witness stated that when he got to work, he noticed that the metal chain that secures the front parking lot had been cut.

The witness notified the business on the other side of the fence, Barry’s Power Equipment.

Two mowers, each valued at over $10,000, had been stolen.

Another witness said he noticed a man buying cigars at a nearby liquor store who was in a hurry and caught his attention.

He saw the man get into a silver sedan and another man run over from the direction of Barry’s Power Equipment who got into the sedan before taking off. Then a man on a standing mower followed the silver sedan as both turned right onto South Street and proceeded east.

There was yet another theft of two mowers both valued at over $10,000, a couple of nights later, and after some detective work, including video evidence of the man at the liquor store, deputies arrested Thomas.

He faces charges of burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft. He remains in the Lee County Jail.