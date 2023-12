Singers Tony Orlando, Ashanti and pro-football Hall of Famer and Immokalee native Edgerrin James are expected to appear in celebration over the sports betting deal between the Seminole Tribe and the state of Florida.

The Seminole Casino will begin to accept sports betting at 10 a.m., Monday.

A 30-year gaming contract was signed by the Seminole tribe and the state of Florida back in 2021; however, sports betting and gambling were put on pause.

In October, the US Supreme Court re-affirmed the $2.5 billion deal.

Gov. DeSantis signed the deal in 2021 called a compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which grants the tribe exclusivity over sports betting.

The tribe agreed to pay the state $500 million per year for exclusivity over sports betting in the state.

The owners of the Bonita Springs Poker Room filed a lawsuit, arguing part of the compact violates federal law.

A federal court agreed and struck down the deal. Afterward, an appeals court in Washington DC reinstated it.

“The man above has truly blessed the Seminole Tribe of Florida, and everybody who is associated with us. Truly, our membership has been blessed for what we’ve been given, what we’ve been bestowed upon us from our ancestors. The fight was long and hard to get here to where we are today. It hasn’t been easy travel for us on the path that we’ve been on,” said Marcellus William Osceola Jr., chairman of the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

WINK News will keep continuous coverage throughout the celebration as the Immokalee location will also unveil its brand-new craps and roulette tables for guests to enjoy.