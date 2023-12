Cody Guinn. CREDIT: LCSO

Bullets flew by a father as he drove his child to school, all because he cut someone off on the road.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office posted a video Wednesday night showing bullet holes in the victim’s truck and the man accused of firing the gun being arrested. Bullet Holes in truck. CREDIT: LCSO

According to deputies, 28-year-old Cody Guinn fired a round at the passenger side door, as the victim tried to speed away.

Guinn has been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and has since been released from custody.