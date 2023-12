Credit: WINK

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one person has been killed following a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Naples.

The incident was reported to the Florida Highway Patrol at approximately 7:46 a.m., Thursday on Livingston Road right before I-75.

The left and center lanes of traffic have been blocked.

The details of the crash are currently under investigation.

