The Palmetto Ridge High School Boy’s Basketball team is riding a hot streak that started a season ago.

The Bears haven’t lost at home in 18 games.

“We have the best fans in the 239, the best cheerleaders in the 239, the best PA announcer in the 239 and the atmosphere here at Palmetto Ridge on game night is like no other,” Head Coach John Solak said.

Friday night it’s on the line when they host Riverdale, but Solak is confident in his team.

“We have a lot of key guys that came back, a lot of kids from the JV program that moved up to varsity so they’re really familiar with how we do things,” Solak said.

Team captain Sean Gomez emphasizes that’s their key to success.

“This year’s team is deeper than last year’s team because last year we had a good seven man roster, but this year we could go 10 players deep,” Gomez said.

Forward Darell Holmes is a new addition for the Bears who said Palmetto Ridge rallies around basketball.

“Everybody was so welcoming,” Holmes said. “Especially coach and all the players, and especially the faculty of the school. I felt so welcome coming here. I didn’t feel any stress at all so I felt like I already just found my new family.”

Holmes and his new family are the last undefeated team in Southwest Florida for the second year in a row.

“Everyone is playing their part that we need for a team victory and we don’t have big egos,” Solak said. “We don’t have selfish players. Everyone is focused on team victories.”

Friday’s goal is to defend home court and extend the streak when they face Riverdale.

Palmetto Ridge is fresh off a win against Naples on the road Thursday night.

That victory secured home court advantage for the Collier County Athletic Conference Championship game in January.

Tip off for Friday night is set for 7:30 p.m.