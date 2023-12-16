Spirit of Christmas comes to Lee County kids at Gifts of Hope event

A.N.A.’s Friends is hosting their annual Gifts of Hope shopping spree for children in Lee County.

Formerly known as the Guardian Ad Litem Foundation, A.N.A.’s Friends seeks to help kids across Southwest Florida who have been abused or neglected.

A $125 gift card was given to each of the 230 children in attendance on Saturday, where kids got the opportunity to shop for loved ones.

“We love to get presents in their hands for birthdays, and we do big drives at Christmas to make sure that they have presents,” said Jessica Stanfield, executive director of A.N.A.’s Friends. “But the other side of normalcy of the holidays is giving and finding the joy and finding the perfect present for someone or sharing that heartfelt message with them.”

A.N.A.’s Friends hopes to share the true spirit of the holidays: not just the gifts themselves, but giving them.

“They’re able to see what it’s like to actually give, instead of just receiving. Teaching them the true meaning of what Christmas is about giving, not always receiving,” said Jennifer Moyer, a foster parent at the event.