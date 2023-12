As the sun rises, overnight mayhem occurred due to the strong weather conditions from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Some Southwest Florida areas have experience storm surge, with many waking up to street and home flooding due the influx of rain.

Few rain showers are possible for the afternoon.

Following the storm, a temperature drop will cool down Southwest Florida throughout the week.

According to Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler, Monday’s high temperature will struggle to reach the low 70s.

Overnight temperatures will see a temperature drop into the upper 40s and low 50s into Tuesday morning.

Following a chilly Tuesday, temperatures will begin to rise slightly throughout the remainder of the week.

