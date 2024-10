The Weather Authority says we are starting out the day with temperatures feeling rather pleasant in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

A few showers are in the forecast for Saturday, but overall, we will see sun and clouds overhead. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday

More moisture will work its way into the forecast, allowing rain chances to increase some for tomorrow. We still will be seeing sunshine though with temperatures yet again reaching the mid to upper 80s – that’s right where we should be this time of year.

This week

A drier week is ahead and our WINK Weather Authority team is eyeing a cold front that will near us by midweek. Although it won’t be one that will lower our temperatures all that much, it will keep things comfortable, especially Wednesday through Friday.

Topics

We are watching Tropical Storm Leslie, which is moving away and will have no impact on the United States. We are also watching an area that has a medium, 40% chance of developing. Hurricane season ends on November 30th.

Beaches and Boating

The waters are still a little choppy post Hurricane Milton. Winds are out of the northeast around 10 to 20 knots with the Gulf reaching wave heights around 2 to 4 feet. Small crafts should exercise caution today.