Dr. Larry Antonucci has worked at Lee Health since after his residency.

The Lee Health Board has scheduled several town hall meetings regarding its governance structure evaluation, which is currently underway.

The evaluation is being completed by a third-party expert, which will help determine any benefits to Lee County residents and the health system of Lee Health.

The evaluation process will conclude in February. The town hall gatherings will give residents opportunities to ask questions and hear updates on the following:

The reasons Lee Health is evaluating its business structure and the process it’s following

How Lee Health would maintain its commitment to its safety-net mission by continuing to care for community members regardless of their ability to pay

What the system knows today about the two nonprofit business structures it is evaluating and the additional issues that will be assessed as part of the evaluation.

The Community Town Hall gatherings are scheduled for 6 p.m. on the following dates: