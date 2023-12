Justin De’Angelo Copland (Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A Lehigh Acres man has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

Justin Copland was arrested in May of 2022.

He shot a woman at a home in Lehigh Acres four times in the head, killing her.

Two adults and two kids who were in the home at the time of the shooting were not hurt.

Several hours later, after throwing away the gun, showering, and changing his clothes, Copland showed up to LCSO and said that he just shot someone.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 11.