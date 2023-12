On Tuesday, families in the Angel Tree program picked up Christmas gifts for their children donated by community members.

Weeks ago, here on WINK, we told you that many families were unsure if their kids would have a Christmas this year, but the community came together to ensure families have the Christmas they deserve.

From the volunteers to the more than 1,600 families across Southwest Florida picking up Christmas gifts for their children, this means putting smiles on children’s faces and allowing their parents to sigh with relief, knowing their child will have something to open on Christmas Day.

Clara Gaskin and Travis Robinson’s 9- and 10-year-olds are among the 4,276 children benefiting from the Angel Tree program, created to help families who need a little help putting gifts under the Christmas tree.

“It means a great deal that people actually look out for our community and look out for the people in our community and a lot of donations. We just like to give thanks to God and thanks to the Salvation Army for hosting this event,” Robinson said.

“It’s just a relief,” said Danielle Dimakarakos, a volunteer coordinator. “It’s stress that’s taken away when they don’t have to choose between putting food on the table, paying rent, or getting their children gifts.”

It’s not just the families picking up the gifts that are feeling the extra love this holiday season, but also the ones who made it happen because they know the impact it will have on thousands of children in Lee, Henry and Glades County.

“They get to wake up with [the] joy of Christmas. They get to have that great big smile on their face, knowing that there’s presents under the tree,” Dimakarakos said.

The impact also affects the 50 to 75 volunteers who come out each day to pass out gifts, like the members of the Florida Gulf Coast University swim team.

“It’s really nice when you’re giving out the gifts and the cars to see like the little kids and the smiles on their faces when we give it, so it’s just really heartwarming to work this event,” said Emma Hixenbaugh, an FGCU swim team member.

The distributions end this Friday. It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Each day, about 300 to 400 families pick up gifts for their children. They said that if you want to come out and volunteer, you can.