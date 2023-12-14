The Salvation Army gets the job done

On Wednesday night, WINK News told you there were still 200 families connected to the Angel Tree Program who still needed gifts.

On Thursday morning, WINK News was told by The Salvation Army the story got the job done.

“We have toys coming in, and the remaining 90 angels this morning will all be taken care of. A wonderful miracle moment,” said The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army of Lee County needed sponsors for 200 remaining angels, children in the Southwest Florida area whose Christmas wishes needed to be fulfilled.

Thursday night is their shop with The Salvation Army event as they rush to get the last 15 emergency angels their gifts. WINK News spoke to the captain on duty at Walmart on Del Prado Boulevard, and she told WINK News she expects those to get fulfilled by the end of the night.

“We have a shelter, our center of hope, we have families that are coming in, and there definitely will be a family that is coming before Christmas, and how can we make sure that the children have an opportunity to open a present. And that will relieve the stress on a lot of parents,” said Emmanuella Prudent, The Salvation Army captain.

They need gifts for all the families and children in their shelter. The distribution goes through Monday, you can donate online or in person at any Salvation Army store.

In 2023, The Salvation Army took on 500 more angels, equivalent to nearly 4,300 children.

The Salvation Army wants to send out another thank you to the community for fulfilling all the needs of the children around Christmas time.