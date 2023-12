Pedro Aliseo Alcarez Alvarado mugshot. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A memorial on Bayshore Road grows where a man and toddler were killed in a head-on crash by a driver who troopers allege was driving drunk without a license.

One woman and two children were also transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to FHP, 22-year-old Pedro Alvarado drove drunk without a license on Sunday and traveled over the paved median, entered the eastbound travel lanes of Bayshore Road, and then crashed head-on into another car that the two adults and three young children were in.

Lieutenant Greg Bueno says these crashes happen way too often.

“For, you know, two adults, three young children to be traveling in a vehicle doing nothing wrong, to have all that taken from them, in the moments of a horrible judgment made by an impaired driver is inexcusable,” said Lt. Bueno.

Police placed Alverado under arrest for DUI manslaughter and no driver’s license.

He is charged with vehicular manslaughter and will appear in court Tuesday morning.