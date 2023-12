A 3-year-old girl and an adult were killed after a motorist allegedly driving intoxicated traveled over a paved median, resulting in a head-on collision.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that Pedro Aliseo Alcarez Alvarado, 22, crossed the paved median and entered the eastbound travel lanes of Bayshore Road, resulting in a three-vehicle head-on collision on Sunday evening.

A 3-year-old girl and an adult died at the scene, with another adult and two children transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to FHP.

Police placed Alvarado under arrest for DUI manslaughter and driving without a license. He is currently being held in the Lee County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.