File: Prescribed burn

The Naples Botanical Garden is conducting a prescribed fire on approximately 4 acres in the Preserve.

The preserve said the burn will be lit Tuesday morning and will last several hours.

Garden staff will continue to monitor the area into the evening and the following days to ensure no hot spots go undetected.

The garden will remain open during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for members), with the lake trail and preserve closed to ensure guests’ safety.

Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden will take place as planned. Due to Tuesday’s wind direction, smoke impacts on the garden are expected to be minimal.