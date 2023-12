Councilman Bill Veach said there’s a 99% chance that his seat on the Fort Myers Beach Town Council will be empty in the next few days.

He is preparing his resignation because of the F-6 form.

Come January 1, a new state law demands elected local officials to disclose their personal finances their net worth, their assets, and anything over $1,000.

Officials who hold higher offices, like state lawmakers, county commissioners, and the sheriff, already make their finances public.

State senator Jonathan Martin said the law is designed to prevent corruption and promote transparency.

“Look, there’s people that just don’t want their money out there for everyone to see. I totally understand that this is America. You have a right to keep your money private, but maybe public service isn’t the best for you then if that’s the situation,” Martin said.

Cape Coral City Councilman Tom Hayden agrees with Martin.

“For me, it’s always been about transparency, and, you know, with my finances, I don’t have anything to hide,” Hayden said.

But Veach and Fort Myers City Councilman Liston Bochette said that more bills, more forms, just mean more government.

“There’s been a consistent attack on home rule for municipalities by the state for some time. It’s their way to consolidate power,” Veach said,

“The best government is a lack of government. My concern is trying to attract the past political candidates to offices, and will this help or hurt? Because we need better leadership all the time in all levels of government,” Bochette said.