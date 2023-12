A Fort Myers Beach councilman said he may resign if he’s forced to fill out financial disclosure forms.

“I’ll tell you that great deal of stress and though with form, I’m seriously concerned with the invasion of privacy with Form 6,” he said.

Veach made the announcement during Monday’s town council meeting.

A new state ethics form requires elected officials to disclose their personal finances. Veach is up for re-election in November of 2024.

Just last week, a Naples councilwoman resigned instead of signing the form.

WINK will keep you updated on his decision when new information becomes available.