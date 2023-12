A Naples City Council member has announced her intention to resign due to a newly required financial disclosure.

On Jan. 1 of 2024, the financial disclosure form called “Form Six” is required to be filled out by elected officials of towns and cities due to a Florida law. The form would include wholly and jointly owned assets including brokerage, investment and retirement accounts. Financial disclosure questions sampled from Form Six

The form is already required by higher office holders, such as county commissioners and state lawmakers. However, some deem the move “far too intrusive” for city officials.

Beth Petrunoff submitted her resignation in a letter, saying she wasn’t comfortable publicly disclosing her financial information.

Naples residents have mixed feelings about Form Six. While others value the financial transparency, some don’t think it’s necessary.

“I don’t think that’s something that they need to do. For me voting for someone, I don’t need to know how much money they make. I don’t personally tell everybody how much money I make,” said a Naples resident.