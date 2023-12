FILE – This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking on April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md., left, and former President Donald Trump speaking on March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. A Florida ethics board has dismissed a complaint that allies of Trump filed against DeSantis, finding no legal basis for allegations that the governor violated campaign finance laws with a “shadow” run for the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

A fellow presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is responding to the news of former president Donald Trump being left off Colorado’s ballot.

Despite their attacks on the campaign trail, DeSantis is supporting Trump in this unprecedented case, which made headlines Tuesday night, citing the bigger picture.

“They’re abusing power 100%, but the question is, will that work?” said DeSantis. “I think they have a playbook that, unfortunately, will work, and it’ll give Biden or the Democrat or whoever the ability to skate through this thing. That’s their plan.”

If the high court decides to hear Trump’s appeal, the matter could be decided for the entire nation.