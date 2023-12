Tattoo artist and Fort Myers native Dawn Webb reopened Paradise Tattoo, an award-winning custom shop, at a new location more than 14 months after Hurricane Ian devastated Fort Myers Beach and destroyed the building.

The new shop is at 17274 San Carlos Blvd., Unit 205, in Indian Creek Plaza. While not on the barrier island any longer, Webb is grateful to have her business back up and running after nearly exhausting her funds to reopen.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.