Two new electric bicycle shops under the same brand and ownership opened in Southwest Florida, and they are banking on a business that’s trending upward.

Pedego Electric Bikes opened its Fort Myers store at 2059 Altamont Ave. It also opened its North Naples store at 9853 Tamiami Trail N., Unit 110, off U.S. 41 south of Immokalee Road and north of Mercato shopping center.

