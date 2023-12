What to expect at RSW during holiday travel. CREDIT: WINK News

Traveling for the holidays can be a nightmare, but Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) is prepared.

It brought back the RSWRemote parking option on Wednesday to make travelers feel at ease this season.

“We just drove on in. It was quiet, super easy, they scan your code and direct you where to go,” said Cassie Boettcher, who was flying to Wisconsin.

“It’s really, very convenient, and the price is right,” said Peter Partilo, who was flying to Chicago.

“It’s a good Christmas bargain,” said Glenn Jette, who was flying to Maine.

The RSWRemote parking option was first introduced during Thanksgiving week.

And with the success it had, they made it available once more, just in time for the holidays.

It offers passengers a remote and reserved parking option at a $40 flat-rate fee from Dec. 20 to Jan. 3.

“We’re parking here for ten days for $40. We can’t beat that,” said Derek Felder, who was flying to Wisconsin.

It’s an option many passengers couldn’t pass up on, as they barely waited to get on a shuttle bus to catch their flights.

Especially as RSW’s on-site long-term parking lot may begin to fill up this week.

“It definitely wasn’t that busy a week ago, but it still looks like they have plenty of space still,” said Mark Wildman, who was flying from Chicago Tuesday.

But as spots continue to fill up, costing a rate of $11 a day, some passengers chose the stress-free route.

“Save time and money. You got us on the flight, no problem at all,” said Linda Partilo, who was flying to Chicago.

The last day for passengers to take advantage of this holiday deal at RSWRemote is Sunday.