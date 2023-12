Suspect who stole fish from Bass Pro Shops (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Bass Pro Shops within Gulf Coast Town center has nearly everything: animal statues, boats, a glass elevator and an indoor fish tank — but the fish inside aren’t for sale.

A suspect was filmed on camera Wednesday night removing a 50-pound, living tarpon from Pro Bass Shop’s fish tank with netting he grabbed from the shelves. Then he fled the store with the fish.

Florida Fish and Wildlife, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are fishing for information and ask that anyone with knowledge about the suspect to reach out.