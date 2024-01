Authorities are still searching for a suspect seen taking a live silver king tarpon from a Bass Pro Shop with witnesses watching on in confusion.

The man suspected of stealing the fish at the store inside of Gulf Coast Town Center happened in mid-December.

A video showing the suspect holding a net with a tarpon inside flailing wildly has begun going viral. The video also produced nearly a dozen tips for Crime Stoppers, who still don’t have their suspect in custody.

A man is seen on video carrying a 50-pound silver king tarpon inside of a fishing net simply walked out of the Bass Pro Shop and remains unidentified.

Florida Fish and Wildlife, Crime Stoppers, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Task Force say he not only stole property, he also caught the fish in an inhumane way. THIEF SCOOPS SILVER KING FROM TANK

Can you ID this guy? He's accused of stealing a 50 lb. Tarpon from the tank at Bass Pro Shop at the Gulf Coast Town Center last night. Send us your anonymous tips at https://t.co/zp4fGKEDWG Your tip could earn you a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/IrBSt66h2z — SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) December 21, 2023

“If it was up to me, I’d have banned him from ever being near the water, that would be my first thing. You just lost that right there,” said Kurty Ruby, a shopper at Bass Pro Shop.

“It’s kind of like poaching. If you’re a deer hunter, true deer hunters don’t like poachers. I’m sure fishermen who are anglers don’t like somebody to do something like this,” said Shawn Humphreys, another shopper at Bass Pro Shop.

These shoppers told WINK News they wished the man had been stopped; then maybe the silver king’s fate would look better.

And what happened isn’t the first time there’s been a bizarre fish tank incident at that Gulf Coast Town Center location. Back in 2020, a man jumped into the fish tank.

“I don’t know what kind of punishment there is for something like that,” said Ruby.

“It’s gonna end up catching up with them and probably affect him,” said Humphreys.

FWC, Crime Stoppers, and the LCSO Animal Cruelty Task Force are all working on the case. It’s been nearly two weeks since it happened, and so far all Crime Stoppers have are tips they’re hopeful will pan out.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers or LCSO, and you could get a reward of up to $3,000.

Click here to submit a tip online.