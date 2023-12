One man’s catch of the day could be his golden ticket to the Lee County Jail.

WINK News brought you the story of the man who stole a 50-pound tarpon out of a fish tank at Pro Bass Shops Outdoor World Wednesday night. He was caught on camera as he strode out with his illegal prize, confused customers watching the spectacle.

“No matter what they’re doing, I’m trying to put myself in their shoes. What is the thought process? I couldn’t figure it out with this one,” said Robert Howell, a ranger with the Fort Myers Beach Naturalists.

Tarpons are known not to be taken out of the water, according to the Florida, Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“They’re a game fish, and people were taking them and taking them for so many years. They’re now on a list of animals that are very regulated on how we interact with them,” said Dean Murphy with Flat Bottom Girl Charters.

Authorities are still on the lookout for the thief. WINK News has reached out to Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Florida, Fish and Wildlife for more information.