Car theft suspect Credit: SWFL Crime Stoppers

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information to help identify a man who allegedly stole a vehicle from an AutoNation in Fort Myers.

According to Crime Stoppers, on March 26, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a man entered a white-colored 2013 Kia Sorento at the AutoNation Toyota Scion of Fort Myers on Colonial Boulevard without permission.

He then fled the premises with the stolen car, which belonged to AutoNation Toyota Scion.

The car was recovered the following day.

If you recognize the man who was caught on camera at the business, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.