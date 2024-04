Car shopping can be complicated, but Brian Thompson, owner of Fort Myers Auto Mall, says these two men took it to the next level.

“They had to hop two fences to get in the fence behind a property behind mine, which is fully fenced, and then my fence,” said Thompson, “So they had, you know, to do extra things.”

Security camera footage from Friday night shows the moment the first one sneaks a look around the dealership.

“Around 9:30, a young gentleman or a younger gentleman entered the property, searched our detail area, and searched through some cars to see what he could steal, and then left.”

The man returns at 11:30, this time with a partner to help him search.

“Ended up with the 2013 Hyundai Accent, a silver one. And that just so happened to have set of keys left in it.”

With keys in hand, the two take off in the stolen car. They didn’t let the gate slow them down.

“Destroyed our gate, took off with the car,” said Thompson

Now, Thompson is left footing the bill, not just for the stolen Hyundai but for the gate as well.

“In these times, it’s already pretty tough to make ends meet, and to have someone just take that money away from you, just makes it harder,” said Thompson.

Thompson hopes that the little details caught on video will help catch the criminals.

The first man wore blue, black and white nikes. The second man had a possible limp.

Thompson even shared this message for the criminals:

“If you’re going to steal the car, at least take your hoodie off and smile at the camera, and help me out a little bit.”

If you have any information on either of these men or have any information about what happened, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.